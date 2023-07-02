Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 162,541 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,541 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $868,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

