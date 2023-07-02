Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 315,320 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

