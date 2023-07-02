Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

