Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

