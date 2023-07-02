Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Stryker by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 90,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average is $273.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

