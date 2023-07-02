LGT Group Foundation Has $5.18 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.15% of Impinj worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Impinj by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 131,154 shares in the last quarter.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

PI opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $53,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,470.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $53,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,470.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $208,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,039 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

