5,422 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NJR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

