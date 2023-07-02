Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 7.4 %

CJREF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.