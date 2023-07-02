Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.22 and a 12-month high of $332.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

