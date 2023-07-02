Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

