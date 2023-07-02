Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

