Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $153.38.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

