Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $95.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

