Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

Shares of GE opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.