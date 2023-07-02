Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.02%.
Gladstone Land Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
