Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $327,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.