DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

