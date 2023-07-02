Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 822,988 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

