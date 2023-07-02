Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.5% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

