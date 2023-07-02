Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 5.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

