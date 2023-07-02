Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

GM stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

