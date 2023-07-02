Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

