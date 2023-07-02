Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $238.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

