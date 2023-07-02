Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

