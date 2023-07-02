Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.