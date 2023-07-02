Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.87. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

