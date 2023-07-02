CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 103 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

