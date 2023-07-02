Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

