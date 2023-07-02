CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,486 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.