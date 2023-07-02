Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.87.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.