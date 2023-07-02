Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 21,034 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

