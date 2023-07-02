Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.38% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

