Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $445.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.30 and its 200 day moving average is $391.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.39 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.