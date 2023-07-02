Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 11,430 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.4 %

DexCom stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

