Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,479 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,330,000 after buying an additional 793,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

