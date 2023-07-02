Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,406 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

monday.com Trading Up 1.2 %

MNDY opened at $171.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

