Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Alteryx worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after buying an additional 104,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after buying an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $45.40 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

