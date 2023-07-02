MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 645.7% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after buying an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $469.29 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.38.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

