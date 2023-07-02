Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 22,300 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

