Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $145.55 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

