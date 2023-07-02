Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 6,548 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

