Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 317 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,311.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,362.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,452.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

