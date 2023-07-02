Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $25.29 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.34 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

