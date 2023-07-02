Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 3rd.

Signature Bank Stock Down 12.5 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Signature Bank

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

