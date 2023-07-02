Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

