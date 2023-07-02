Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 91,831 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,831 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 617,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.70.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

