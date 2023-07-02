Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

