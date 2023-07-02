Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 386.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,006 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 2,275.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 1,138,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Immersion by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Immersion by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 535,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 243,705 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $162,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

