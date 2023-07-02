Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.4 %

ASR stock opened at $277.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $5.6528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

