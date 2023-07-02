Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

